Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED On Dec 21 For Questioning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday received fresh summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning on December 21 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
The Chief Minister of Delhi was initially summoned by the federal agency to appear on November 2. However, he refused to testify, claiming that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law".
"The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is to say the least is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law," Kejriwal stated in his letter to Jogendar, Assistant Director, ED.
He additionally claimed that the mentioned summons seems to have political motives and were issued for external reasons.
Arvind Kejriwal was previously called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year regarding the case.
Kejriwal was not implicated in the initial FIR filed by the CBI on August 17 last year.
In February 2023, the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia, Deputy to Arvind Kejriwal, over suspected misconduct related to the development and execution of Delhi's recently discarded excise policy. The policy was revoked amidst accusations of wrongdoing from the opposing party.