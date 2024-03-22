Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Halts Delhi Assembly Session
Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Liquor policy scam, the scheduled session of the Delhi Assembly on March 22 has been canceled. The House will reconvene on March 27th at 11:00 AM.
The Enforcement Directorate team apprehended Kejriwal on March 21 evening after arriving at his residence for questioning regarding the liquor policy case. Despite efforts to secure interim protection from arrest, Kejriwal's plea was denied by the Delhi High Court, leading to his arrest during a dramatic search operation at his residence.
Labeling Kejriwal's arrest as a political conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP, AAP leader Atishi expressed concerns over the unprecedented arrest of a sitting Chief Minister by the Central government. She highlighted the significance of the event in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In response to his arrest, Kejriwal sought relief from the Supreme Court, but his plea did not receive a special hearing late at night.
However, a directive from a two-judge panel led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna instructs Singhvi that a three-judge panel will convene to address the case involving Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
The Supreme Court is set to review Kejriwal’s appeal against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate today.