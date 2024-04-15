Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 23

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has decided to prolong the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until April 23 in the alleged money laundering case tied to the Delhi excise policy scandal.
Presiding Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the extension along with a mandate for Kejriwal's appearance via video conference on the aforementioned date. Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 sent shockwaves across political circles, occurring shortly after his plea for interim protection was dismissed by the Delhi High Court.
The roots of the ED's investigation trace back to a case initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August 2022. The case unfolded following a complaint lodged by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleging irregularities in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22. The complaint outlined a purported criminal conspiracy involving AAP leaders, notably former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and unidentified private individuals/entities.
Central to the allegations is the suspicion that certain loopholes within the policy framework were deliberately exploited to favor select licensees and accomplices post-tender. This scheme allegedly unfolded during the policy's formulation stage, prompting a deepening probe into the matter by investigating authorities. The subsequent arrest of Kejriwal, marking the first instance of a sitting Chief Minister in India being incarcerated while in office, has added significant gravity to the case.