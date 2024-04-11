Directorate of Vigilance Terminates Arvind Kejriwal's PA from Services

Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been terminated from his services by the Directorate of Vigilance.
The Directorate of Vigilance has taken action in connection with a case pending against him for 'obstruction'.
Special secretary, vigilance, YVVJ Rajshekhar passed the order directing his removal, citing a 2007 case against him. Kumar was accused of obstructing government work, reports said.
The order read, "The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect."
"It is observed that charges against Bibhav Kumar are grave in nature, including charge of 'assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty' (section 353 IPC), for which the trial against Bibhav Kumar is at the stage of evidence, and therefore Bibhav Kumar is not clear from vigilance angle," it further said.
The order further stated that the character and antecedent verification of the personal staff of ministers should be conducted before engaging non-government officials.
"Any serious lapse in the verification procedure could result in appointment of persons in the personal staff of Ministers, MP and other government bodies, who are otherwise not eligible to man the post. This is fraught with dangers because such persons could also have access to sensitive information and data," the order added.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Bibhav Kumar earlier this week in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.