Delhi CM Atishi Prevented from Meeting Detained Activist Sonam Wangchuk

Following the detention, Wangchuk expressed his frustration in a post on X, saying: “I am being detained… along with 150 padyatris at the Delhi border, by a police force of hundreds, some say 1,000. Many elderly men & women in their 80s and a few dozen Army veterans… Our fate is unknown. We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu’s Samadhi… in the largest democracy in the world, the mother of democracy… Hai Ram.”