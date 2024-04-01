Delhi CM Kejriwal Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 15 In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to judicial custody until April 15 in the liquor policy case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested fifteen days of judicial custody, citing Kejriwal's alleged "non-cooperative behavior."
Earlier, on March 28, the Rouse Avenue court extended Kejriwal's ED remand until April 1, directing his appearance by 11:30 am on that day. This followed the Delhi High Court's refusal to shield Kejriwal from arrest on March 21, after which the ED arrested him in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Although Kejriwal initially moved the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest, he later withdrew it to challenge his remand by the ED.
Subsequently, a Delhi court remanded Kejriwal to ED custody until March 28.
During a hearing at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on March 22, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the ED, argued that Kejriwal was the primary conspirator in the alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Raju asserted that Kejriwal was directly involved in formulating the policy and handling the proceeds of crime.
Raju presented concrete evidence of alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, suggesting that its proceeds were used to fund the AAP election campaign in Goa in 2022. Furthermore, he alleged that the proceeds of the scam were transferred to Goa through the hawala route.
In defense, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that there was no direct evidence linking Kejriwal to the alleged irregularities, aside from some witness statements. Singhvi also suggested that these actions were attempts to hinder AAP's prospects in the upcoming elections, citing the arrest of four senior party leaders. He contended that there was no justification for Kejriwal's arrest in March 2024, as per the grounds of arrest presented.