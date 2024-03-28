Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till April 1

The ED stated that while requesting custodial remand, they have also obtained statements from three other individuals related to the person who was arrested. One of these individuals is C. Arvind, the personal secretary to the former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Arvind was given the draft report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) for the year 2021-22 at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and was confronted with him during the period of custody by the ED.