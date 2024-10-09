Delhi CM Residence Vacated; Atishi's Belongings Removed, Claims CMO

The Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has alleged that the official residence of the Delhi CM, located at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, was forcibly vacated at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The CMO claims that the move, overseen by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, was intended to allocate the residence to a BJP leader.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the CMO, through ANI, alleged that the belongings of current Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were removed from the residence, previously occupied by former CM Arvind Kejriwal. According to the CMO, Public Works Department (PWD) officials arrived at the residence and removed all of Atishi's belongings.
Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh had raised concerns that officers were not officially allotting the bungalow to CM Atishi and that her camp office, set up at the residence, had also been vacated.
Singh accused the BJP of pressuring officials, stating, "This move stems from BJP's desire to occupy the CM Residence after failing to win elections here for the past 27 years."
Singh also criticized the BJP for allegedly trying to sabotage the AAP and its leadership.
"Having lost elections three times, they are now trying to undermine AAP and Arvind Kejriwal by taking over the Chief Minister’s residence," he said, presenting documents confirming that Kejriwal had vacated the bungalow.
Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva referred to the residence as Arvind Kejriwal’s "Sheesh Mahal" and claimed that it had been sealed.
He further accused Kejriwal of trying to enter the bungalow again without following proper procedures. Sachdeva questioned the constitutionality of transferring the residence to Atishi, stating that she had already been allotted another bungalow.
“What secrets are hidden in that bungalow that you are so eager to hold onto it?" Sachdeva asked, adding that there were hidden "secrets" in the residence.
The controversy continues to unfold as both parties exchange accusations, with the BJP questioning the legality of AAP’s actions and AAP criticizing the BJP for attempting to seize control of the residence.