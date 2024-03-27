Delhi CM's Wife Accuses Central Govt of Targeting Him, Questions Motives

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has accused the central government of targeting her husband through legal action amidst ongoing controversies surrounding the national capital.
In a video statement on Wednesday, she revealed that two days prior, Arvind Kejriwal had written to Water Minister Atishi addressing water and sewerage issues plaguing Delhi. However, in response, the central government initiated legal proceedings against him.
Expressing concern over the situation, Sunita Kejriwal questioned the motives behind such actions, stating, "Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering?" She further conveyed her husband's distress over the matter, emphasizing his commitment to serving the people of Delhi despite the challenges.
Touching upon the recent 'liquor scam' allegations, Sunita Kejriwal highlighted that despite extensive investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), no evidence has been found thus far. Arvind Kejriwal, she revealed, is determined to address these allegations and unveil the truth in court on March 28. He intends to present conclusive evidence regarding the whereabouts of the purported 'liquor scam' funds.
The statement by Sunita Kejriwal underscores the intensifying political tensions surrounding the Delhi government, with accusations of political vendetta and the looming specter of corruption charges. As the legal battle unfolds, all eyes remain on Arvind Kejriwal's impending revelations in court, promising further insights into the ongoing controversies.