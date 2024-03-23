Delhi HC Defers Urgent Hearing of Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Arrest

The Delhi High Court has declined an urgent hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest and detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the liquor policy.
Kejriwal, currently in the custody of the ED, sought an urgent hearing from the Delhi High Court today, requesting it to be scheduled by Saturday evening or Sunday.
However, the court has decided to schedule the case for hearing after it reconvenes on Wednesday, March 27, following the Holi holiday.
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the central probe agency on Thursday and was remanded to a six-day ED custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.
In his plea to the High Court, Kejriwal argued that both his arrest and the remand order were unlawful, asserting his immediate release from custody.
On Friday, Kejriwal withdrew his petition in the Supreme Court against his ED arrest, as the party opted to contest the ED custody first.
During the remand application hearing, the ED contended in court that Kejriwal was the "key conspirator and the mastermind" of the Delhi excise policy scam. The ED further alleged Kejriwal's involvement in formulating the policy, seeking kickbacks, and managing the proceeds of crime. The agency claimed Kejriwal was in contact with Manish Sisodia, the then Deputy Chief Minister, and K Kavitha, a Telangana leader, both arrested in the case.
However, Kejriwal maintained that there is no evidence linking him to the alleged scam.
The court deemed custodial interrogation necessary to uncover further proceeds of crime and confront Kejriwal with digital device data and seized material, leading to his remand in ED custody until March 28.
Meanwhile, AAP affirmed that Kejriwal will continue to serve as Chief Minister and run the government, even from jail if necessary.