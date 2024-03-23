Delhi HC Defers Urgent Hearing of Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Arrest

During the remand application hearing, the ED contended in court that Kejriwal was the "key conspirator and the mastermind" of the Delhi excise policy scam. The ED further alleged Kejriwal's involvement in formulating the policy, seeking kickbacks, and managing the proceeds of crime. The agency claimed Kejriwal was in contact with Manish Sisodia, the then Deputy Chief Minister, and K Kavitha, a Telangana leader, both arrested in the case.