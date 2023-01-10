Delhi Going Through 3rd Worst Cold Spell In 23 Years: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Delhi experienced the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years and also gave a second cold spell warning from January 14.

Talking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD said that Delhi experienced a cold wave right from January 3-9 which is almost 5 days.

"During these five days, the temperature was around two to four degrees. As per the data available with us, this was the third worst cold spell in 23 years. From the year 2000 to the year 2023, we find that 3-9 Jan cold spell was the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years," he said.

A cold spell means the number of days we experienced which is in the range of 5 to 6 days. A similar situation was there in the year 2006 when we had the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius. In 2013 also, we had a similar cold spell, and January 3-9 was the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years.

IMD has also predicted rain, drizzle and snowfall on January 12, and a second spell of cold spell on January 14.

Jenamani said that there will be light rain or drizzle in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP and North Rajasthan.

"For the Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir mainly Kashmir, we expect heavy rain or snow on Jan 12. We expect rain or snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand between January 11-14," he said.