Delhi Cop on Maternity Leave Assaulted by Husband, Case Registered

A case has been registered in Delhi Police Station on Monday against the husband of a sub-inspector, who is advocate by profession, for physically assaulting her.

The SI, identified as Doli Tevathia, narrated her ordeal on Twitter and also posted a video of the CCTV footage captured of the advocate, identified as Tarun, beating her.

The caption read, “I am a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police. Presently on maternity leave. I am constantly facing abuse from my husband advocate Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action.”

SI Doli registered three cases against her husband.

Meanwhile, Doli’s brother, identified as Sumit Kumar, also alleged that Tarun used to assault him as on several occasion in September.

The complaint read, “I was attacked near Rohini Heliport on September 4, 2022, by Dabas and 5-7 goons he brought with him. I made PCR calls and was somehow saved by the police. A complaint was also given to the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Rohini, New Delhi (copy enclosed). Feeling repeated threats of the same type I asked the Police to ensure my and my family's safety. However, no substantial pre-emptive action was taken to thwart Dabas.”

“On September 11 2022, Dabas brought nearly 15 goons along with him in 3 cars and tried to attack me and my family at my home. I again made PCR calls ... and called for the police help," the complaint added.