Delhi Court Acquits Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in Defamation Case

A Delhi court on Saturday acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation case.

The case was filed by Surender Kumar Sharma, who had claimed that his candidature from AAP was cancelled in the 2013 assembly elections at the last moment.

Sharma, in his complaint, had alleged that in 2013 he was approached by volunteers of AAP who had asked him to contest the Delhi assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Kejriwal was pleased with his social services.

He said he filled up the application form to contest the polls after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that AAP’s Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket. However, it was later denied to him.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta while passing the order said the media articles cited by the complainant has been perused; however, the complainant could not establish a case of defamation from these reports.

All three persons were present in the court while the order was pronounced by the court.