Kejriwal to Face Court as Custodial Remand Ends, High Court to Hear PIL for Removal

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) set to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court as his Enforcement Directorate custody ends today.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from holding the post of chief minister of the government of NCT of Delhi on Thursday. The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is scheduled to hear the matter.
Notably, Kejriwal's wife, Sunita on March 27 stated that he would divulge the truth about the alleged excise scam during his court appearance.
"In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof..." she had said.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The High Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest and the remand granted by the trial court. The court scheduled the matter for April 3, emphasizing that any release from custody would constitute bail.
Additionally, the AAP is expected to escalate protests in Delhi, while the INDIA bloc plans a rally on March 31 against Kejriwal's arrest.