Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of Arvind Kejriwal Till July 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody was extended till July 3 by a Delhi Court on Wednesday.
Kejriwal has been in jail since April 1 in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 on allegations stemming from the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy. The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail on May 10 to campaign for elections, during which he conducted numerous rallies nationwide. He returned to custody on June 2.
Authorities allege Kejriwal played a pivotal role in formulating the policy and soliciting bribes in exchange for liquor licenses. They further claim the AAP received kickbacks amounting to Rs 100 crore, purportedly used to finance electoral campaigns in Goa and Punjab.