Delhi Court Grants Bail to Brij Bhushan in Sexual Harassment Case

The former President of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was granted bail on Thursday by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in the sexual harassment case registered based on complaints of several wrestlers.
While granting the bail, the court imposed conditions such as not to induce the complainants or witnesses directly or indirectly adding that the accused is not allowed leaving the country without the permission of the court.
Moreover, the court granted bail to Vinod Tomar, another accused in the harassment case.
Earlier, on July 18, the court granted interim bail to Brij Bhushan and Vinod on a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each.
On June 15, Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The case was registered based on the complaint filed by women wrestlers. The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354 (D), 354 (A) and 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava.
There were two FIRs registered against Brij Bhushan based on the complaints of the wrestlers. One case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a cancellation report was filed in the case of a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaints of several wrestlers.