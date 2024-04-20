Delhi Court Reserves Decision on Manish Sisodia's Bail in Corruption Cases

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred its ruling on the bail petitions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with corruption and money laundering charges related to the alleged Delhi excise policy case.
Special judge Kaveri Baweja heard arguments from both the central investigative agencies and Sisodia's legal representatives before reserving the order for April 30.
Sisodia, who resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023, had also filed interim bail requests in both cases to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, his legal team informed the court that the interim pleas had become irrelevant since the regular bail petition was under consideration.
The CBI and the ED have accused Sisodia and others of irregularities in modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, alleging undue favors to license holders, waivers or reductions in license fees, and extensions of licenses without proper approvals. The probe agencies further claim that the beneficiaries diverted illicit gains to the accused officials and falsified their accounting records to evade detection.
It may be noted that, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his purported involvement in the scandal. Subsequently, the ED apprehended him in a money laundering case linked to the CBI's FIR on March 9, 2023.