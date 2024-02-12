Manish Sisodia Granted 3-Day Interim Bail to Attend Niece's Wedding

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was granted a three-day interim bail by a Delhi court on Monday to attend his niece's, reports said.
As per reports, Special Judge MK Nagpal granted relief to Manish Sisodia from February 13-15 in the corruption and money laundering cases being probed by the CBI and ED, respectively.
Earlier, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the alleged excise policy "scam" on February 26, 2023, over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
Following his arrest by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on March 9 from Tihar jail in a related money laundering case.
It may be noted that the Delhi excise policy was enforced by the AAP government in November 2021. It was later scrapped at the end of September last year after allegations of corruption.