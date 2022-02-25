Delhi: DDMA Lifts COVID-19 Curbs

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to lift the night curfew in the city as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

The DDMA said that the amount of challan for not wearing masks has also been reduced to Rs. 500.

During the meeting held on Friday, the DDMA also allowed schools to function offline from April 1.

Moreover, standing passengers will now be allowed on buses and metros. Earlier, the metro was allowed to operate with a 100 per cent seating capacity.

Also, there will be no time constraints on the opening and closing of restaurants in Delhi, the DDMA said in an order.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The DDMA withdrew all restrictions as the situation improves and people face hardships due to loss of jobs. (sic)"

Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Delhi records 556 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent on Thursday. The national capital also saw 618 recoveries and currently has 2,276 active cases.