Meghalaya Students Stuck in Ukraine

At least 10 students from Meghalaya are stranded in Ukraine. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma joined his counterparts in other states to seek the intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe return of the students from Ukraine who are stuck following a military confrontation with Russia.

Sangma in a tweet said, “Received news about students from Meghalaya stranded in #Ukraine. Humbly request Hon'ble Union External Affairs Minister @DrJaishankar Ji to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens. We are praying for everyone's safety. May peace prevail.”

According to a PTI report, the students are persuing undergraduate studies at the Zaporozhye State Medical University, a family member of one of the students said.

A student has reportedly told his family that tickets purchased for flights to return to India have been cancelled.

Appeals to the Centre have also been made by the chief ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Jharkhand.

An Air India plane that took off for Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation returned to Delhi due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace amid the Russian military offensive.

