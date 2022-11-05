Delhi Deputy CM’s Personal Assistant Arrested After ED Raids

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that his personal assistant has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after a raid at his residence in connection with the city's excise policy case.

As per reports, the probe agency team raided Devendra Sharma alias Rinku's residence in Mandawli in east Delhi on Saturday in connection with its money laundering investigation. The ED team later took him with them as he was allegedly not cooperating in questioning.

Sharing the news on twitter, Manish Sisodia lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the party is afraid of losing the elections.

He tweeted, "They got my house raided based on false FIR, searched bank lockers, checked in my village but found nothing against me. Today, they conducted a raid at my PA's house and when they didn't find anything, they arrested him. BJP people! So much fear of losing the election."

Earlier on October 17, Sisodia was summoned to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital where he was quizzed for nine hours.

While speaking to the media after summon at his residence, Sisodia alleged that the case against him was intended not to probe any scam but to "make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi".

However, the CBI refuted all such allegations and said that the examination was carried out in a "professional and legal manner".

It affirmed that the investigation will continue as per the law.

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licencees for the year 2021-22.