Fraudster Arrested from Kolkata for Embezzlement in Assam

A fraudster was arrested by Assam Police on Saturday in Kolkata for embezzling crores of money in the name of toll gate fast tags.

According to sources, the fraudster has been identified as Zahir Hussain Mahadi and owns huge assets in Kolkata and walks with eight-ten bodyguards.

He didn’t only scammed Assam but also embezzled money in Meghalaya.

Zahir introduced himself as director of Kinetic Out Servicing Solution Pvt. Ltd. and took contract of several toll gates at Goalpara, Kokrajhar, including places in Meghalaya.

In the name of security money for the toll gates, he embezzled crores of money and was hiding in Kolkata for a long time.