Delhi: 69 Kg Drugs Destroyed By Air Cargo Customs

The Air Cargo (Exports) Customs, Delhi destroyed 69.876 kilograms of drugs covered under Schedule to the NDPS Act, 1985, at the Centralised Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility operated by SMS Watergrace BMW Pvt. Ltd., said the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.
The destruction of the contraband will come as a big blow to the smugglers of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). The contrabands were incinerated in two lots.
First, contrabands seized at the New Courier Terminal across 09 cases amounting to 13.346 kilograms, including 1.997 kilograms of Heroin, 4.236 kilograms of cannabis, 7.113 kilograms of Ketamine and other NDPS goods, were destroyed.
Contrabands seized at Foreign Post Office across 23 cases including 4.350 kilograms of cannabis and 52.180 kilograms of Ketamine, Meth and other NDPS goods, were destroyed in the second and final lot.
69.876 kg drugs across 32 cases (5 cases of Heroin, 4 cases of Ganja, 23 cases of other NDPS goods) were destroyed by way of incineration as per the Hazardous and Other Wastes (M&TM) Rules, 2016 at Centralised Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility, Nilothi, Delhi. It is a facility authorised by State Pollution Control Board (SPCB).