Delhi: 69 Kg Drugs Destroyed By Air Cargo Customs

69.876 kg drugs across 32 cases (5 cases of Heroin, 4 cases of Ganja, 23 cases of other NDPS goods) were destroyed by way of incineration as per the Hazardous and Other Wastes (M&TM) Rules, 2016 at Centralised Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility, Nilothi, Delhi. It is a facility authorised by State Pollution Control Board (SPCB).