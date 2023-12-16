Assam Rifles, Manipur Police Rescue Abducted Labourers

A successful joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police resulted in the rescue of two abducted labourers from a construction site in Manipur’s Tamenglong District on December 14.
According to reports, the victims had been forcibly taken by armed assailants from a construction site located along NH-37 on the Assam-Manipur border.
The incident unfolded during the intervening night of December 13-14, when the two labourers were abducted by unknown armed miscreants. Upon receiving information, joint teams comprising Assam Rifles and Manipur Police were mobilized to initiate a comprehensive investigation and search operation.
The joint team extensively covered the construction site at Lhangnom and conducted joint inquiries and investigations in the surrounding villages of Muktakhol, Tatbung, Lhangnom, and Phaitol. The exhaustive efforts included thorough questioning and extensive searches conducted in the dense jungles, cultivated fields, and villages of the region.
Despite the challenging circumstances, the unwavering commitment of the security forces, coupled with the resolute support from civil society organizations (CSOs) and village chiefs in the area, led to the successful rescue of both individuals on the afternoon of December 14.
The official release emphasizes that this recent incident underscores the steadfast dedication of the security forces in upholding peace and harmony in the region.
The collaboration between Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, civil society organizations, and village chiefs played a crucial role in ensuring the safe release of the abducted labourers.