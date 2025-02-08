Delhi Election 2025: Congress Suffers Historic Defeat, Aims for a Comeback by 2030

, leaving the party struggling toIn a crushing blow to the Congress party, the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections marked another dismal performance regain any foothold in the capital. For the third consecutive term, Congress failed to open its account, with key candidates, including Sandeep Dikshit—son of the late Sheila Dikshit—suffering resounding defeats in their constituencies.

Advertisment

Dikshit, running for New Delhi, finished a distant third as BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Verma triumphed over AAP's Arvind Kejriwal by more than 3,000 votes, a result that symbolized the party’s deepening woes. The defeat, however, wasn’t without a silver lining. Congress did see a marginal increase in its vote share, moving from 4.3% in 2020 to 6.39% in 2025, though this improvement came at the cost of AAP’s steep decline in popularity, which fell from 53.6% to 43.19%.

Despite the significant loss of key seats and the absence of a single legislator in the Delhi Assembly, Congress is vowing to rise from the ashes. AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, in the aftermath of the election, expressed optimism, boldly asserting, "Congress will be back in power in Delhi by 2030." With the party’s eyes set on rebuilding and reestablishing its identity, Congress is taking solace in its improved vote share, while also acknowledging that the road to recovery will be long and challenging.

The electoral rout, however, raised eyebrows about the future trajectory of Delhi’s political landscape. While BJP continues to dominate, and AAP struggles to maintain its hold on the capital, Congress’s challenge now lies in reimagining its relevance and earning back the trust of Delhiites.

With several key party leaders such as Devender Yadav and Alka Lamba facing resounding defeats, Congress’s path forward will depend on its ability to strategically rebuild and recalibrate its political presence. The ultimate question remains: Can Congress bounce back in time for the 2030 elections? Only time will tell if the party’s resolve to reclaim Delhi will translate into electoral success.

Also Read: Draupadi’s Revenge? Swati Maliwal Takes Dig at Kejriwal After Poll Debacle