Draupadi’s Revenge? Swati Maliwal Takes Dig at Kejriwal After Poll Debacle

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and Swati Maliwal's story is a glaring testament to that age-old adage—one not just of personal betrayal but of political upheaval. A Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Maliwal’s strained relationship with the party's leadership has reached new heights of drama, leaving a mark on Delhi’s political landscape that cannot be ignored. Despite not contesting the Delhi elections, Maliwal has arguably emerged as one of the biggest winners, capturing the public's attention and challenging the very leadership that once claimed to be the face of the common man.

Amidst Arvind Kejriwal’s party's shocking electoral defeat, Maliwal wasted no time in turning the tables. At the height of AAP's losses, she posted a striking image of Draupadi’s cheerharan, symbolizing her own political struggle. The image quickly went viral, sparking a series of memes on social media that portrayed Maliwal as the true winner, while AAP floundered in defeat.

But the turbulence didn’t stop there. The events that followed only deepened the divide between Maliwal and the party. In May 2024, the AAP leader made an explosive claim. She alleged that when she visited Kejriwal’s official residence to meet him, his personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, physically assaulted her. The assault, which reportedly involved multiple slaps, punches, and being dragged across the room, was accompanied by the chilling detail that her cries for help went unanswered. The allegations were shocking, and the political reverberations were even more so.

The AAP leadership’s response was swift at first. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh condemned Kumar’s actions and promised strict action. But just days later, the tide turned. AAP leader Atishi publicly dismissed Maliwal's allegations, intensifying the rift. From that moment on, Maliwal found herself increasingly isolated within the party she once supported. But far from retreating, she made it clear that she would not be silenced—seeking justice and revenge in the only way she knew how: by holding the government to account.

As the Delhi elections approached, Maliwal did not run for office, but her criticism of AAP’s governance only became louder. She began highlighting the city's pressing civic issues—piles of garbage, water-logged streets, and unhygienic living conditions. From Vikaspuri to Burari, she hit the streets, documenting AAP's failures while the camera followed her every move. Her words cut through the noise, as social media users widely shared her videos, making her a ubiquitous presence in the public discourse.

On February 3, 2024, Maliwal turned her protests up a notch. Accompanied by a group of Purvanchal women, she arrived at Kejriwal's residence carrying water from the polluted Yamuna River. She accused the Delhi CM of living a life of luxury while the city's most important water body continued to deteriorate. Challenging Kejriwal to take a dip in the toxic waters, she declared, “Arvind Kejriwal has turned the Yamuna into a drain. Black, dirty, rotten water is flowing in Yamuna, while Arvind Kejriwal is in his palace, roaming around in luxurious cars. Thousands of women from Purvanchal have come here to challenge him—he should not be so scared of women. He should come out, take a dip in the dirty water of Yamuna, and take a sip of that water.”

Her protests didn’t stop there. She went on to clean garbage in yet another demonstration staged near Kejriwal’s residence, symbolizing her deep frustration with the city’s governance.

In the wake of AAP's poor performance in the Haryana Assembly elections, Maliwal continued to lash out at her former allies, accusing them of revenge politics. "He came to Haryana only to take revenge on Congress. He falsely accused me of being a BJP agent, and today he himself is betraying the India Alliance and cutting off the votes of INC!” she posted on X.

Maliwal, who had served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, didn’t hesitate to call out the party's failure to protect women’s rights. She had previously written to Kejriwal, accusing his ministers of turning the women's panel into a toothless institution, further solidifying her discontent with the party leadership.

But despite everything, Maliwal has made it clear she won’t abandon AAP. "Why should I walk away from my party? I have given my blood and sweat to the party for 18 years. I will question whatever is wrong," she said, a statement that resonates as both a warning and a commitment to fighting for what she believes is right.

As AAP now faces the inevitable question of reinvention, Swati Maliwal stands as a potential political force to be reckoned with. Her criticisms are hard-hitting, and her passion for change is palpable. Will she play a significant role in AAP’s future, or will she chart a new course outside the party’s orbit? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear—Swati Maliwal's political journey is far from over. If anything, it has just begun, and the ripples she has caused may turn into waves of change in Delhi politics.