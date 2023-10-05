Delhi Excise Policy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Sent to ED Custody Till October 10

Arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has been sent to Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till October 10, reports said.
The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent Sanjay Singh to remand in connection to the Delhi Excise Policy-linked money laundering case.
Singh was arrested on Wednesday after his residence was raided by the ED for over 10 hours.
Notably, Special judge MK Nagpal passed the order after ED sought 10 days of custody of the AAP MP.
The counsel appearing for the ED argued that an amount of about Rs 2 crores was exchanged at Singh's residence.
During arguments, ED through Advocates Zohaib Hossain and Naveen Kumar Matta stated that searches were conducted yesterday and the statement was also recorded.
According to information, search operations were conducted at around 239 places and many documents were seized.
Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Sanjay Singh and said this case investigation keeps going and will never end.
It is learned that earlier in May this year, the AAP MP wrote a letter to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan stating that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis or evidence, attempting to tarnish his public image and defame him.
He further stated in his letter that his name was added to the alleged scam on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora (an accused turned approver in the case).