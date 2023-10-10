Delhi Excise Policy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s ED Custody Extended Till Oct 13

AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody has been extended by three more days till October 13, reports stated on Tuesday.
The Rouse Avenue Court extended Sanjay Singh’s ED custody in connection to the Delhi Excise Policy-linked money laundering case.
Notably, Singh was arrested on October 4 after his residence was raided by the ED for over 10 hours. Special judge MK Nagpal passed the order sending him to ED remand till October 10.
According to sources, the senior AAP leader was produced before the court after his five days ED custody ended today. ED sought five days of further custody of Sanjay Singh on grounds that he is not cooperating and not telling about his old phone. The ED reportedly said that the material collected showed that a bribe was demanded to clear liquor licenses.
The former Delhi Deputy chief minister and excise minister was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam.
It is learned that earlier in May this year, the AAP MP wrote a letter to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan stating that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis or evidence, attempting to tarnish his public image and defame him.