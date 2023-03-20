Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended Till April 3

The judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been extended by 14 days.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Monday. Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday extended Sisodia's judicial custody till April 3. The bail petition in the matter is listed for arguments on March 21.

Notably, Sisodia is currently under Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody and was virtually produced before the court. The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Manish Sisodia in his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.

Sisodia also stated that he has joined the investigation as and when called for by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the GNCTD. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to Judicial Custody till March 20.

ED, last year, filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has, so far undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case after an FIR was filed, taking cognizance of the CBI case registered on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.