Delhi: Firemen, Cop Injured In Cylinder Blast During Op

At least nine people were injured after a cylinder exploded during a firefighting operation at a factory in New Delhi on Saturday.

As many as 12 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. The incident took place in Anand Parvat Industrial Area of the national capital

The injured include six firefighters, one policeman, one person of the factory and an unknown person, Delhi Fire Service informed.

“All injured are in stable condition,” it added.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

