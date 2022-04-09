Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada

A 21-year-old Indian student was shot dead in Canada’s Toronto on Thursday evening.

The student, identified as Kartik Vasudev, was shot at the entrance of a subway station in the city. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Toronto expressed shock over the unfortunate incident and said that all possible assistance will be provided in the early repatriation of mortal remains.

"We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains," India in Toronto tweeted on Friday.