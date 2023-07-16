Delhi Flood: Assam CM Mocks Delhi Govt Again, Gets Befitting Reply from AAP

AAP Founder and National Council member also the in-charge, AAP, North Eastern States, Rajesh Sharma on Sunday hits back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for mocking the Delhi Chief Minister amid flood-crisis in the national capital.
Sharma’s tweet comes after the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma compared the flood situation of the national capital with Assam.
CM Sarma wrote, “Every year, we receive water from Bhutan, Arunachal, and even from China. We face floods with brave hearts. We experience pain and misery beyond human imagination, yet we do not blame others. Because we know that nature does not recognize geography.”
To which the AAP, North Eastern States in-charge, Rajesh Sharma reacted saying Assam don’t have opposition like BJP who are masters in politicising even natural calamities.
Sharma said, “You don’t have interference through Lieutenant Governor (LG). Your officers are answerable to you not like Delhi, where by a black ordinance BJP has given all powers to LG and officers not listening to Delhi ministers even during disaster like situation,” adding, “And you don’t have a neighbour who deliberately releases uncontrolled water towards Assam like Delhi, instead of regulating it.”
He also highlighted the fact that no other state chief minister has mocked chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma due to flood in Assam.
Sharma further taunted CM Sarma for his recent deleted tweet and back to back tweets mocking Delhi government.
Earlier on Saturday, addressing a press conference at the state head office in Guwahati, media in-charge of AAP Assam Hemanta Phukan said, “A few days back, our chief minister posted on Twitter stating that Delhi CM Kejriwal invited him to the national capital but after watching the present condition of the state he does not feel like going over there as he is much more comfortable in Guwahati. The tweet came as an utter shock to us as we didn’t believe him to play such cheap politics. When the national capital is facing such a devastating situation, no political leaders should play dirty politics taking advantage of it.”
“When our state was facing a devastating flood situation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the workers of AAP in Assam to help the administration in providing all kinds of assistance. We are ashamed that in contrast to this, our chief minister posted such kind of insensitive tweet,” he added.
Phukan further said, “When the chief minister realized how insensitive the tweet was, he deleted it. For this, we would like to extend our gratitude towards him.”
It may be mentioned that in a deleted tweet, CM Sarma wrote, “While in Guwahati, the Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji promised to invite me for lunch and take me on a tour to see ‘development work’ in Delhi. I have been waiting! However, after witnessing the current state of Delhi on national television, I feel much more comfortable in my own city, Guwahati. I dread watching his ‘work.”