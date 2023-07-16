Kejriwal Govt Strengthens Preparations Against Dengue; Mega-Action Plan Approved

“To ensure effective monitoring and supervision of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) and their supervisors, a roster will be prepared. This roster will consist of officers, including Assistant and Commissioners Executive/ Superintending/ Chief Engineers, who will oversee the work carried out by DBCs and ensure their compliance with breeding control measures. To verify the completion of household visits by DBCs, Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) will conduct random checks. They will also be responsible for uploading pictures of visited households in a designated group created by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). This measure aims to enhance accountability and transparency in the implementation of mosquito control measures,” the statement reads.