Delhi Floods: Key Roads Remain Inundated, Yamuna Continues To Overflow
Several important arterial roads and nearby areas remained inundated in Delhi on Sunday following fresh showers and the overflowing of the Yamuna River.
Even as the water levels of the Yamuna River dropped after it had breached the danger mark and flooded many areas of the national capital that resulted in a blame game between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several areas still remained affected due to waterlogging.
The water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday, down from 207.58 metres recorded on Saturday morning.
Drone visuals captured the ITO, Red Fort and Ring Road areas submerged due to heavy waterlogging. The visuals also showed waters from the overflowing Yamuna sneaking into the iconic Red Fort wall, near the Ring Road.
Meanwhile, Akshardham in Delhi and the walled city area near Kashmere Gate remained inundated, as seen in visuals that showed the extent of the flooding.
However, the water level on the stretch of road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate started to recede. This will be a huge respite for locals in the area, who had been marooned over the last few days due to excessive flooding on account of record rainfall and the release of water into the Yamuna.
Meanwhile, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan on Saturday late at night as the Yamuna continued to be in spate, officials said.
Hundreds of people, who were rescued from low-lying areas by the NDRF personnel, spent the night at a relief camp in Mayur Vihar.
It may be noted that fresh spells of rainfall lashed various parts of the national capital on Saturday, leading to extensive waterlogging at arterial stretches and bringing traffic to a crawl.