Delhi Government Announces Historic Rs 1000 Monthly Aid for Women Above 18 Years

“We are very common and ordinary people, we do not come from political families, none of my parents, grandparents or any distant relation were in politics and we never thought in our lives that we would enter politics. It was a great favour by the people of Delhi that they placed us on such a big position and gave us such a big responsibility. I always say that I cannot repay this favour of the people of Delhi even in seven lifetimes. Ever since the government was formed in Delhi, we have never seen it from the point of view of politics or considered it as government work. Just like I have taken care of my family _ parents, wife and children _ I have tried to be a part of every family living in Delhi, whether by becoming their brother or their son. I have considered all the children of Delhi as my own children and have tried to give them the best education. It has been my endeavor that every child of Delhi should get the same good education as my children got or are getting. My endeavour is that if anyone in a family falls ill in Delhi, he should not get poor treatment due to lack of money, he should get the best treatment. So, I tried to take care of every family, becoming their elder son, their brother,” said the chief minister.