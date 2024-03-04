Kejriwal to Defy Illegal Summons, Proposes Post-March 12 Date

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday responded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) eighth summons related to the money laundering probe concerning irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. Despite deeming the summons as "illegal", Mr Kejriwal expressed his willingness to answer the probe agency's questions, proposing a date after March 12.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that Mr Kejriwal will attend the hearing via video conference. However, the investigation agency is adamant about physically questioning the Delhi Chief Minister. The ED has stated that there is no provision for interrogation via video conference.
This move comes after the ED issued its eighth summons on February 27, setting March 4 as the scheduled date for Mr Kejriwal to appear at the agency's headquarters.
The ongoing probe revolves around alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22). The ED seeks Mr Kejriwal's statement on matters such as policy formulation and allegations of bribery.
Mr Kejriwal has previously skipped seven summonses issued by the ED, labeling them as "illegal and politically motivated." The AAP, in a statement, urged the ED to refrain from sending further summonses and await the court's decision.
The excise policy, which was implemented to modernize the national capital's liquor market, promised a more modern shopping experience complete with discounts and special incentives.
However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's order to examine apparent irregularities resulted in the insurance being canceled. The AAP accused Mr Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, of making last-minute alterations that undermined the policy's revenue projections.
Two prominent AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are already under judicial custody in connection with the case. Mr Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 last year, while Mr Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested by the ED on October 5.