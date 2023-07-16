Delhi Govt Announces Rs 10,000 Each to Flood-Affected Families

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to families affected by the recent wave of floods in the state.
Arvind Kejriwal informed this through a tweet on Sunday. He also said that special camps will be organized for those whose important documents have been washed away in the flood waters.
"Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away. Ten thousand rupees per family will be given as financial help to every flood-affected family. Special camps will be organized for those whose papers like Aadhaar cards etc. have been washed away. The children whose clothes and books were washed away, will be given these on behalf of the schools," tweeted Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has also announced that schools in the flood-hit state will remain closed till July 18. This decision comes as flood relief camps are likely to continue to run in schools in areas bordering the Yamuna River.
All government, government aided and private recognized schools in affected districts of East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East Delhi will remain closed on July 17 and 18.