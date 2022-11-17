Delhi: GTAC Tea Lounge Participates in International Trade Fair

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre along with GTAC Tea Lounge has participated in the International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The trade fair which started from November 14 will continue till November 27.

The participation in the trade fair has been a proud moment for the Assam Tea Industry and all the tea lovers of Assam.

Tea lounge is attracting a large number of visitors across India to its stall where the best of Assam Gardens Single Origin Tea Packets are made available for sale and the best brewed CTC milk tea, Orthodox red tea and Green tea is being served, said Mr. Dinesh Bihani, Chairman, GTAC Tea Lounge.

This is the first time that GTAC tea lounge has participated in an international trade fair for Promoting Assam Tea.

Since the per capita tea consumption of India is very low as compared to the other countries, the Government of Assam wants to promote Assam Tea.

This has been a very successful event for GTAC, said Bihani.