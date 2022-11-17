Assam: Police Arrest 1 For Human Trafficking From Udalguri

Udalguri Police in Assam on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly being involved in human trafficking.
According to officials, the accused had sold off two minor girls in Delhi. A police team arrested the accused from Nonaipara Tea Estate in Paneri in the Udalguri district of the state.
Officials identified the accused as Sonu Mukta. During interrogation, Mukta reportedly let out explosive details on camera about a deadly nexus of human traffickers in the state.
Police also informed that the accused sold off the two minor girls for a sum of Rs 10,000.
Meanwhile, Assam Police has so far rescued a total of 12 minor girls. In addition, as many as eight human traffickers have been arrested from across the state so far.
It may be noted that a human trafficking racket had been busted at Sarthebari in Barpeta district of Assam on November 1.
According to reports, a minor girl was abducted a year ago from Sarthebari by a person identified as Sahar Ali alias Bablu. Ali was arrested after the police conducted search drives at Majdia in Sarthebari.
On the other hand, the minor girl was rescued from Haryana. Sahar Ali allegedly sold the girl for Rs 1.20 lakhs in Haryana. Two persons, Rajesh Kumar and Anil Kumar from Haryana were also arrested in connection to the case.