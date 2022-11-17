Assam: Police Arrest 1 For Human Trafficking From Udalguri

Udalguri Police in Assam on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly being involved in human trafficking.

According to officials, the accused had sold off two minor girls in Delhi. A police team arrested the accused from Nonaipara Tea Estate in Paneri in the Udalguri district of the state.

Officials identified the accused as Sonu Mukta. During interrogation, Mukta reportedly let out explosive details on camera about a deadly nexus of human traffickers in the state.

Police also informed that the accused sold off the two minor girls for a sum of Rs 10,000.