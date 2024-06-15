Delhi HC Asks Congress Leaders to Delete Tweets Alleging Rajat Sharma's TV Abuse

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a contentious issue involving journalist Rajat Sharma and several Congress leaders, including Ragini Nayak, Jairam Ramesh, and Pawan Khera, concerning allegations of abusive language during a televised debate.
The court, on Saturday, granted interim relief to Sharma by directing the Congress leaders to remove tweets and refrain from further alleging that he used foul language on air.
The legal proceedings stemmed from a plea filed by Rajat Sharma seeking to restrain the Congress leaders from making defamatory statements against him regarding a discussion aired on India TV during the counting day of the Lok Sabha election results. Several Congress leaders had shared a video clip purportedly showing Sharma using derogatory language against Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak.
On June 10, Ragini Nayak posted a video on social media alleging that Sharma verbally attacked her during the televised debate. Subsequently, she filed a police complaint against Sharma based on these accusations. The following day, on June 11, Rajat Sharma countered these claims, asserting that the Congress party's media cell had initiated a deliberate campaign to tarnish his reputation by falsely accusing him of using abusive language. He labeled the allegations as part of a conspiracy against him.
During the court proceedings, India TV reportedly issued a warning to the Congress communication department, cautioning against spreading misinformation about Rajat Sharma. The channel emphasized that continued dissemination of false information would be considered defamatory.
The interim relief granted by the Delhi High Court provides temporary respite to Rajat Sharma amid ongoing legal battles and public scrutiny surrounding the allegations. The court's decision underscores the significance of fair and responsible reporting in media discourse, particularly amidst heightened political tensions and allegations of misconduct.