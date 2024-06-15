Delhi HC Asks Congress Leaders to Delete Tweets Alleging Rajat Sharma's TV Abuse

On June 10, Ragini Nayak posted a video on social media alleging that Sharma verbally attacked her during the televised debate. Subsequently, she filed a police complaint against Sharma based on these accusations. The following day, on June 11, Rajat Sharma countered these claims, asserting that the Congress party's media cell had initiated a deliberate campaign to tarnish his reputation by falsely accusing him of using abusive language. He labeled the allegations as part of a conspiracy against him.