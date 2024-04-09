Delhi HC Dismisses Kejriwal's Plea Challenging Arrest; Delhi CM To Approach SC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to take his case to the Supreme Court following the Delhi High Court's rejection of his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case on Tuesday.
According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party is dissatisfied with the Delhi High Court's ruling.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea contesting his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case, asserting that Kejriwal's arrest does not violate the law, and the remand cannot be deemed "illegal."
Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma's bench stated that the Enforcement Directorate had sufficient evidence to justify Kejriwal's arrest. The court also noted that Kejriwal's failure to cooperate with the investigation and the delays caused by him were affecting those already in judicial custody.
The material gathered by the Enforcement Directorate suggests that Arvind Kejriwal was complicit and actively engaged in the utilization and concealment of proceeds of crime, both in his personal capacity and as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.
The court emphasized that Kejriwal's arrest and remand must be assessed in accordance with the law, not with the timing of elections. The court deemed Kejriwal's objection to the timing of his arrest before the general elections, in the absence of any malicious intent on the part of the Enforcement Directorate, as untenable.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case. The trial court remanded him to judicial custody until April 15. The Enforcement Directorate alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party is the primary beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam and claims that Kejriwal was directly involved in formulating the excise policy.
The case revolves around purported irregularities and money laundering in the drafting and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was subsequently scrapped.