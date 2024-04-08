Delhi HC Rebukes Petitioner Seeking Kejriwal's Removal, Citing Prior Dismissals

The Delhi High Court strongly rebuked a petitioner on Monday for filing a plea urging the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from office, despite the court rejecting similar pleas from others recently. Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sandeep Kumar submitted the plea.
The court strongly admonished the petitioner, suggesting that they should face heavy costs for their actions. It labeled the plea as a form of "publicity interest litigation," emphasizing that similar petitions had been dismissed by the court of acting Chief Justice Manmohan in the past.
Eventually, the plea was transferred to the acting Chief Justice's bench since it had already dealt with two similar cases previously. On March 28, the High Court dismissed a PIL filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, stating that the matter was within the domain of the executive and the President, not the court.
Similarly, on April 4, the court declined to entertain a plea from Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, asserting that it was Kejriwal's decision whether to continue as Chief Minister or not. The court stressed that personal interests must sometimes yield to national interests, leaving the decision to Kejriwal.
In Sandeep Kumar's plea, he argued that despite being incapacitated, Kejriwal still holds the office of Chief Minister of Delhi, leading to constitutional complications and violating the Right to Life guarantee of Delhi's residents.
Kumar requested a writ of quo warranto against Kejriwal, challenging his authority to hold the office of Chief Minister under Article 239AA of the Constitution. He urged for Kejriwal's removal from office, with or without retrospective effect.