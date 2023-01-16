Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail to Unnao Rape Convict to Attend Daughter’s Wedding

The Delhi Court granted interim bail to Unnao rape case convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday to allow him attend his daughter’s wedding.

According to reports, a division bench comprising of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Poonam A. Bamba granted the bail to him for a period of 15 days starting from January 27 to February 10.

It may be mentioned that Sengar was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the custodial death case. He was also convicted and awarded a life sentence for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017.

His appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the High Court. His plea seeking regular bail is also under consideration before the High Court.

He has also sought interim bail in the main rape case on the same ground. Earlier, a notice was issued by a division bench to the CBI and the matter was listed on January 16.

(with inputs from ANI)