Nepal Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered

The black box of the Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed a day ago was recovered. This was informed by the Nepal Airport authorities on Monday.

Kathmandu airport official Sher Bahadur Thakur was quoted by ANI saying, “The black box of the crashed plane has been found.”

A black box flight recorder is an electronic recording device placed in an aircraft for the purpose of facilitating the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations resumed at the crash site this morning.

Notably, a Kathmandu-bound plane carrying as many as 72 passengers crashed on the runway at Nepal’s Pokhara International Airport on Sunday morning.

At least 68 passengers and four crew members were on board Yeti Airlines which flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu.

Images and videos of the plane crash on social media platforms showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

Meanwhile, the rescue workers reached the spot and were trying to put out the blaze.

A local official Gurudutta Dhakal was quoted by AFP saying, “Responders have already reached there and trying the douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers.”

Earlier today, the Nepal army informed that they couldn't rescue anyone alive from the site of the plane crash.