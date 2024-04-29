Delhi HC Quashes Plea Seeking 6-Year Ban On PM Modi From Contesting Elections

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections, terming it "thoroughly misconceived."
Filed by lawyer Anand S Jondhale, the plea aimed to bar the Prime Minister from electoral participation for six years, alleging violations of the Model Code of Conduct during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.
Justice Sachin Datta, presiding over a single-judge bench, stated that the petitioner's assumption of a model code of conduct violation was unfounded. The court clarified that it cannot direct the Election Commission to adopt a specific stance on any complaint, emphasizing the Commission's autonomy in assessing such matters.
The petitioner had already approached the Election Commission with the complaint, with Advocate Siddhant Kumar representing the Commission affirming that due consideration would be given to the issue.
In the plea, Anand contended that PM Modi made references to Hindu and Sikh deities during an election rally in Pilbhit, Uttar Pradesh, on April 9. PM Modi allegedly accused opposition parties of obstructing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and disrespecting Hindu sentiments.
Quoting PM Modi's remarks, he stated, "They rejected the Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' invitation and insulted Ram Lalla. Those from their party who attended the ceremony were suspended from the party for six years," further accusing the opposition of attempting to undermine India's strength.
Despite the petitioner's assertions, the Delhi High Court maintained that the Election Commission holds the authority to independently evaluate complaints of electoral misconduct.