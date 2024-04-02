Supreme Court Grants Bail to AAP's Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise Policy Case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case. The decision comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that Singh's custody was no longer required.
Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4, 2023, in connection with a money laundering case related to his alleged involvement in formulating and executing the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy. According to the ED, the policy was designed to favor certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.
The bail plea had been previously rejected by a trial court on December 22. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court also turned down Singh's bail application on February 9. Following these rejections, Singh approached the Supreme Court seeking bail, which has now been granted.
The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and Prasanna B Varale ordered Singh's release after considering the ED's statement that his custody was no longer necessary.
This development marks a significant turn in the legal proceedings surrounding the Delhi Excise Policy case, with Singh now set to be released from custody pending further legal proceedings.