Delhi HC Rejects Manish Sisodia's Interim Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday denied Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s request for interim bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. The former Delhi deputy chief minister had sought release on the grounds of being the sole caretaker of his ailing wife.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma rejected the bail plea but allowed Sisodia to meet his wife in custody for one day as per her convenience between 10 am and 5 pm.
Manish Sisodia is in judicial custody after his arrest on March 9 in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
It may be noted that the Delhi excise policy was enforced by the AAP government in November 2021. It was later scrapped at the end of September last year after allegations of corruption.
The court had on May 30 dismissed the bail plea of Sisodia in the excise policy scam case which was being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying that he is an influential person and the allegations against him are very serious in nature.
The high court has kept the interim bail plea pending for July in the CBI case.