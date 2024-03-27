Delhi HC to Hear PIL Seeking Dismissal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM

The plea mentioned that following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Atishi, a Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi, conducted interviews with multiple channels on March 21. During these interviews, Atishi stated and confirmed that Arvind Kejriwal would not step down from his position and, if necessary, would continue to govern from jail. She further said, "Arvind Kejriwal was the Delhi CM, is the CM and will continue to remain the CM, he will not resign, the plea read.