Delhi HC to Hear PIL Seeking Dismissal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a public interest lawsuit (PIL) on Thursday, which requests the dismissal of Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, from his position as the head of the government of NCT of Delhi.
The case is set to be heard on Thursday by the bench consisting of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora.
Recently, there was a plea claiming that Arvind Kejriwal, who serves as the Chief Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. This arrest was made in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor policy scam. Before being taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate, the High Court of Delhi had already declined to provide temporary protection against coercive action in this particular case.
The plea mentioned that following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Atishi, a Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi, conducted interviews with multiple channels on March 21. During these interviews, Atishi stated and confirmed that Arvind Kejriwal would not step down from his position and, if necessary, would continue to govern from jail. She further said, "Arvind Kejriwal was the Delhi CM, is the CM and will continue to remain the CM, he will not resign, the plea read.
Surjit Singh Yadav, represented by lawyer Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh, has filed a plea claiming that the Government of NCT of Delhi's reputation has been negatively affected by the continuation of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to an alleged liquor policy scam.
The plea stated that if Kejriwal continues as the Chief Minister of the Government of the NCT of Delhi, it will not only hinder the proper execution of the law and interfere with the justice system, but it will also cause the constitutional machinery in the state to collapse.
The Enforcement Directorate apprehended Kejriwal on March 21 in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case, which is connected to a money laundering investigation. He was then detained by the ED until March 28.
The case relates to alleged misconduct and illicit financial activities in the creation and execution of the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later cancelled.