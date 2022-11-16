Delhi based Healthcare Providers Form New Executive Committee of NE

The Central committee of Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) based in Delhi has released the list of newly nominated members for its North East-1 Chapter.

The list was released by the Director General of AHPI Dr. Giridhar Gyani who is also the former Secretary General of Quality Council of India (QCI) in a virtual meeting.

The new committee will be headed by Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee as President, Mr Mridul Mazumder of Southcity Hospital, Silchar as Vice President, Mr Rohit Upadhayay of Marwari Hospital, Guwahati as Secretary.

Besides, Mr Ayashkanta Chakravorty of Hayat Hospital has been nominated as CGHS Coordinator, Dr Seema Konwar of Apollo Excelcare Hospital as Joint Secretary, while Mr Satyabrat Baruah of Ayursundra Hospital will be looking after PR, Media Relation and Govt Liaison and Dr Gitartha Roymedhi of Parthona Orthopedic and Superspecialty Hospital for Education & Training (formerly Joint Secretary).

AHPI represents the majority of the healthcare providers of the country that works as a ‘not for profit’ organisation and the goal of it is to improve the quality of healthcare delivery across the country to curve a healthy India, read a press release.

The North East-1 Chapter of AHPI was founded in the year 2021 and is represented by four states that are Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim. The other states of Northeast India represent the North East 2 chapter of AHPI.