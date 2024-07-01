Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi High Court Against CBI Arrest

In light of the above-mentioned facts and circumstances, the CBI said that further custodial interrogation of the accused is not required at this stage. The CBI also emphasized that due to Kejriwal's stature as a prominent politician and Chief Minister of Delhi, there is a credible concern that he may wield influence over witnesses and tamper with evidence already presented during custodial interrogation. Moreover, there are fears that he could potentially interfere with witnesses yet to be examined and hamper the ongoing investigation, the CBI further stated.